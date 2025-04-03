Baker Katz Arranges Two Restaurant Leases for Olive Garden in South Texas

PORTLAND AND EDINBURG, TEXAS — Houston-based brokerage firm Baker Katz has arranged two leases in South Texas for Olive Garden. The first deal is for a 7,805-square-foot restaurant in Portland, located outside of Corpus Christi, and the second deal is for a 7,825-square-foot space in the Rio Grande Valley city of Edinburg. Lynann Pinkham of Cravey Real Estate Services represented the landlord in the Portland transaction, and Ron Reimer of First Hartford Realty represented the landlord in the Edinburg transaction. Jason Baker and Traci Holman of Baker Katz represented the parent company and operator, Orlando-based Darden Restaurants Inc. The openings are slated for the second quarter of 2025 and sometime in 2026, respectively.