Baker Katz Breaks Ground on 163,518 SF Retail Project in Brenham, Texas

BRENHAM, TEXAS — Houston-based development and leasing firm Baker Katz has broken ground on Brenham Crossing, a 163,518-square-foot retail project in Brenham, located about 75 miles northwest of Houston. Baker Katz is developing the property, which spans 50 acres at the intersection of U.S. Highway 290 and Chappell Hill Road, in partnership with the City of Brenham. Retailers including Hobby Lobby, Marshalls, Five Below, PetSmart and Burkes Outlet have already signed leases at the center, which is scheduled to open in 2022.