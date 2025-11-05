Baker Katz Negotiates Seven Retail Leases in Houston Area for Einstein Bros. Bagels

HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Baker Katz has negotiated seven new retail leases for Einstein Bros. Bagels in the greater Houston area. The spaces are located within the Tanglewood and Garden Oaks neighborhoods in Houston proper, as well as in the suburbs of Katy, Conroe, Humble, Tomball and League City. The average deal size is 2,000 square feet. Landlord representatives in the various lease negotiations included CBRE, Excel Commercial, NewQuest, Fidelis, Blue Ox Group and SVN | J. Beard Real Estate.