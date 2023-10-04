Baker Katz Negotiates Three Retail Leases in Houston Area for T-Mobile

HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage and advisory firm Baker Katz has negotiated three retail leases in the Houston area for T-Mobile. The first deal is for 2,334 square feet in the northeastern suburb of Liberty; the second transaction is for a 2,000-square-foot store in Magnolia, located northwest of the city; and the final lease is for a 3,339-square-foot space in the Galleria District. Jonathan Aron of Hunington represented the landlord in the Liberty deal, and Court Richardson with Ironbridge represented ownership in the Magnolia deal. Bunny McLeod with Wulfe & Co. served as the landlord representative in the third deal.