Owner Stanton Road Capital is completing capital improvements at the downtown property.
Leasing ActivityMidwestMissouriOffice

Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice Signs 22,800 SF Office Lease at Deloitte Building in St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

ST. LOUIS — Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice LLC, a civil litigation defense and trial law firm, has signed a 22,800-square-foot office lease to occupy the entire ninth floor of the Deloitte Building in downtown St. Louis. The firm is relocating from 100 North Broadway. Owner Stanton Road Capital (SRC) is delivering The Outpost, its tenant amenity package, at the Deloitte Building. Scheduled for completion by the end of the year, The Outpost will include a fully modernized fitness center, 100-person conference facility, Wi-Fi-enabled tenant lounge and fresh grab-and-go food-and-beverage options. With the new lease, there has been 72,800 square feet of leasing activity at the Deloitte Building in the last six months. Brandon Wappelhorst, Nick Fiquette and Tom Bajardi of Sansone Group represented SRC in the lease with Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice. Rick Messey and Rollie Fors of CBRE represented the tenant.

