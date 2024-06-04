Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Bakke and Batson-Cook's new self-storage project in San Antonio will consist of 86,475 net rentable square feet across 751 units.
Bakke, Batson-Cook Break Ground on 751-Unit Self-Storage Facility in San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — A partnership between San Antonio-based Bakke Development Corp. and Atlanta-based Batson-Cook Development Co. (BCDC) has broken ground on a 751-unit self-storage facility at the corner of SW Loop 410 and Palo Alto Road in San Antonio. The facility will span 86,475 net rentable square feet of space. Project partners include Alamo Architects, civil engineer INK Civil, general contractor Independent Contractors and construction lender Security State Bank. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2025. The project marks the seventh self-storage collaboration between Bakke and BCDC, with construction on the most recent project, a 773-unit facility in Weslaco, beginning earlier in March.

