Bakke, Batson-Cook Break Ground on 773-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Weslaco, Texas

WESLACO, TEXAS — A partnership between San Antonio-based Bakke Development Corp. and Atlanta-based Batson-Cook Development Co. (BCDC) has broken ground on a 773-unit self-storage facility in the Rio Grande Valley city of Weslaco. The site at 1115 Dragonfly Ave. spans 2.6 acres, and the building will rise three stories and span 86,975 net rentable square feet. Project partners include Alamo Architects, civil engineer Halff, general contractor Independent Contractors and construction lender IBC Bank. Completion is slated for the first quarter of 2025. The project marks the sixth self-storage collaboration between the two firms.