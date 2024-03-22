Friday, March 22, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
1115-Dragonfly-Ave.-Weslaco
More than 100,000 people live within a five-mile radius of the site at 1115 Dragonfly Ave. in Weslaco.
DevelopmentIndustrialSelf-StorageTexas

Bakke, Batson-Cook Break Ground on 773-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Weslaco, Texas

by Taylor Williams

WESLACO, TEXAS — A partnership between San Antonio-based Bakke Development Corp. and Atlanta-based Batson-Cook Development Co. (BCDC) has broken ground on a 773-unit self-storage facility in the Rio Grande Valley city of Weslaco. The site at 1115 Dragonfly Ave. spans 2.6 acres, and the building will rise three stories and span 86,975 net rentable square feet. Project partners include Alamo Architects, civil engineer Halff, general contractor Independent Contractors and construction lender IBC Bank. Completion is slated for the first quarter of 2025. The project marks the sixth self-storage collaboration between the two firms.

You may also like

Partnership Breaks Ground on 5.6-Acre FAT Village Mixed-Use...

Culdesac, Urban Oasis to Develop 20-Acre Murphy Crossing...

Hoar Begins Construction on $18.3M Hospital Expansion, Renovation...

Stonemont Financial Completes 565,259 SF Sunridge Industrial Park...

JLL Arranges Construction Financing for Industrial Redevelopment Project...

Zyka Foods Signs 15,885 SF Industrial Lease Renewal...

Spatch Kitchen & Cocktails to Open 7,500 SF...

Milhaus, BAM Capital to Develop 272-Unit Multifamily Project...

Dalfen Industrial Acquires 92,400 SF Industrial Building in...