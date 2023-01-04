Bakke, Batson-Cook Break Ground on 802-Unit Self-Storage Facility in McAllen, Texas

SharyBak Storage in McAllen will total 802 units.

MCALLEN, TEXAS — A partnership between San Antonio-based Bakke Development Corp. and Atlanta-based Batson-Cook Development Co. has broken ground on an 802-unit self-storage facility in the Rio Grande Valley city of McAllen. Designed by Alamo Architects and built by Independent Contractors Inc., SharyBak Storage will be a three-story building that will sit on two acres at 4901 E. Expressway 83. Frost Bank provided construction financing for the project, which is slated for a first-quarter 2024 completion. The development follows the partnership’s start of construction on a 781-unit self-storage facility in McAllen earlier this year.