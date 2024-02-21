Bakke, Batson-Cook Break Ground on 987-Unit Self-Storage Facility in New Braunfels, Texas

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — A partnership between San Antonio-based Bakke Development Corp. and Atlanta-based Batson-Cook Development Co. (BCDC) has broken ground on an 987-unit self-storage facility in New Braunfels, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. The site along I-35 spans 1.8 acres, and the building will rise four stories and house 104,875 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled space. Project partners include Alamo Architects, civil engineer INK Civil, general contractor Independent Contractors and construction lender Frost Bank. Completion is slated for the first quarter of 2025. The project marks the fifth self-storage collaboration between Bakke and BCDC, with construction on the most recent project, a 762-unit facility in McAllen, beginning earlier this month.