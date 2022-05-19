Bakke, Batson-Cook Underway on Two South Texas Self-Storage Facilities Totaling 1,562 Units

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

Both of Bakke Development and Batson Cook's new self-storage facilities in South Texas will comprise some 87,000 net rentable square feet off space across 780 units.

BROWNSVILLE AND MCALLEN, TEXAS — A partnership between San Antonio-based Bakke Development Corp. and Atlanta-based Batson-Cook Development Co. is underway on construction of two self-storage facilities totaling 1,562 units in South Texas. Both the Brownsville and McAllen facilities will comprise 781 units across approximately 87,000 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled space. Alamo Architects Inc. is the architect for both facilities, and Independent Contractors Inc. is the general contractor. Both facilities are expected to be complete by the middle of next year.