Bakke, Batson-Cook Underway on Two South Texas Self-Storage Facilities Totaling 1,562 Units
BROWNSVILLE AND MCALLEN, TEXAS — A partnership between San Antonio-based Bakke Development Corp. and Atlanta-based Batson-Cook Development Co. is underway on construction of two self-storage facilities totaling 1,562 units in South Texas. Both the Brownsville and McAllen facilities will comprise 781 units across approximately 87,000 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled space. Alamo Architects Inc. is the architect for both facilities, and Independent Contractors Inc. is the general contractor. Both facilities are expected to be complete by the middle of next year.
