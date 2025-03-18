Bakke, BCDC Break Ground on 744-Unit Self-Storage Facility in West San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — A partnership between San Antonio-based Bakke Development Corp. and Atlanta-based Batson-Cook Development Co. (BCDC) has broken ground on Talleybak Storage, a 744-unit self-storage facility in San Antonio. The three-story facility will be located in the Alamo Ranch submarket on the city’s west side and will span 82,938 net rentable square feet of space. Project partners include Alamo Architects, MBC Engineers and Independent Contractors. Completion is slated for early 2026. The project marks the eighth self-storage collaboration between Bakke and BCDC, including a 751-unit facility at the corner of SW Loop 410 and Palo Alto Road in San Antonio that is nearing completion.