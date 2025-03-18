Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
TalleyBak-Storage-San-Antonio
A national self-storage REIT will operate TalleyBak Storage, a new facility on the west side of San Antonio that gets its name from the site's proximity to Talley Road.
DevelopmentIndustrialSelf-StorageTexas

Bakke, BCDC Break Ground on 744-Unit Self-Storage Facility in West San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — A partnership between San Antonio-based Bakke Development Corp. and Atlanta-based Batson-Cook Development Co. (BCDC) has broken ground on Talleybak Storage, a 744-unit self-storage facility in San Antonio. The three-story facility will be located in the Alamo Ranch submarket on the city’s west side and will span 82,938 net rentable square feet of space. Project partners include Alamo Architects, MBC Engineers and Independent Contractors. Completion is slated for early 2026. The project marks the eighth self-storage collaboration between Bakke and BCDC, including a 751-unit facility at the corner of SW Loop 410 and Palo Alto Road in San Antonio that is nearing completion.

You may also like

Marquette Cos. Begins Leasing 300-Unit Residential Project in...

Tangram Interiors Signs 109,744 SF Industrial Lease in...

Jack Allen’s Kitchen Opens 7,000 SF Restaurant in...

Partnership Receives $51.7M in Financing for Queens Affordable...

Ardent Acquires 1.1 MSF Seminole Towne Center Mall...

Bixby Capital Management Purchases 222,382 SF Industrial Facility...

MBK Rental Living Debuts Solana at Duarte Station...

Third-Party Logistics Company Leases 641,906 SF Industrial Property...

IPA Capital Markets Arranges $26.5M in Financing for...