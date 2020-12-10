Balboa, Opus Begin Construction on 428-Bed Student Housing Community in Richmond
RICHMOND, VA. — A joint venture between Balboa Real Estate Partners and The Opus Group has broken ground on Ascend Richmond. The 428-bed student housing community will be located near the Virginia Commonwealth University campus. The project will offer a mix of studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units. Communal amenities will include an outdoor terrace, pool, a fitness center and lounge areas. Rabren General Contractors is the general contractor for the project. A timeline for completion was not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.