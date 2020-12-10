REBusinessOnline

Balboa, Opus Begin Construction on 428-Bed Student Housing Community in Richmond

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Southeast, Student Housing, Virginia

Communal amenities at Ascend Richmond will include an outdoor terrace, pool, a fitness center and lounge areas.

RICHMOND, VA. — A joint venture between Balboa Real Estate Partners and The Opus Group has broken ground on Ascend Richmond. The 428-bed student housing community will be located near the Virginia Commonwealth University campus. The project will offer a mix of studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units. Communal amenities will include an outdoor terrace, pool, a fitness center and lounge areas. Rabren General Contractors is the general contractor for the project. A timeline for completion was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  