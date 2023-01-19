Balboa Retail Partners Purchases 91,000 SF Retail Center in Pinole, California
PINOLE, CALIF. — Balboa Retail Partners has purchased Pinole Square, a community shopping center at 1201-1577 Tara Hills Drive in Pinole. A private family sold the asset for an undisclosed price.
Nicholas Bicardo and Cheyne Bloch of Newmark facilitated the transaction.
Safeway and CVS/pharmacy have anchored the 91,000-square-foot retail center for more than 50 years.
