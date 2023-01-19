Balboa Retail Partners Purchases 91,000 SF Retail Center in Pinole, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Situated on 10 acres in Pinole, Calif., Pinole Square offers 91,000 square feet of retail space.

PINOLE, CALIF. — Balboa Retail Partners has purchased Pinole Square, a community shopping center at 1201-1577 Tara Hills Drive in Pinole. A private family sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Nicholas Bicardo and Cheyne Bloch of Newmark facilitated the transaction.

Safeway and CVS/pharmacy have anchored the 91,000-square-foot retail center for more than 50 years.