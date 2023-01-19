REBusinessOnline

Balboa Retail Partners Purchases 91,000 SF Retail Center in Pinole, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Pinole-Square-Pinole-CA

Situated on 10 acres in Pinole, Calif., Pinole Square offers 91,000 square feet of retail space.

PINOLE, CALIF. — Balboa Retail Partners has purchased Pinole Square, a community shopping center at 1201-1577 Tara Hills Drive in Pinole. A private family sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Nicholas Bicardo and Cheyne Bloch of Newmark facilitated the transaction.

Safeway and CVS/pharmacy have anchored the 91,000-square-foot retail center for more than 50 years.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  