Monday, December 16, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Balcones Recycling to Open 134,905 SF Materials Recovery Facility in Frisco

by Taylor Williams

FRISCO, TEXAS — Balcones Recycling will open a 134,905-square-foot materials recovery facility in Frisco. Located on PGA Parkway between Dallas North Tollway and Preston Road, the facility will integrate modern recycling technology with employee wellness features and community engagement programs. Houston-based design-build firm KDW is handling the architectural and general contracting aspects of the project, construction of which began recently and is expected to be complete in spring 2026. Balcones Recycling first opened in the metroplex in 1995 with a facility in Farmers Branch.

You may also like

Avison Young Negotiates 57,120 SF Industrial Lease in...

Consolidated Investment Group Receives $17.7M Loan for Two-Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 198-Unit Self-Storage...

Denholtz Properties Completes 100,771 SF Industrial Flex Project...

JLL Income Property Trust Acquires Minneapolis-Area Distribution Center...

Annex Group Breaks Ground on $58.2M Affordable Housing...

NexCore, Experience Senior Living Break Ground on 215-Unit...

Urban Design Review Board Approves 12-Story Mixed-Use Tower...

DXD Capital, Olympus Ventures Complete 774-Unit Self-Storage Facility...