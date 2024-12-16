Balcones Recycling to Open 134,905 SF Materials Recovery Facility in Frisco

FRISCO, TEXAS — Balcones Recycling will open a 134,905-square-foot materials recovery facility in Frisco. Located on PGA Parkway between Dallas North Tollway and Preston Road, the facility will integrate modern recycling technology with employee wellness features and community engagement programs. Houston-based design-build firm KDW is handling the architectural and general contracting aspects of the project, construction of which began recently and is expected to be complete in spring 2026. Balcones Recycling first opened in the metroplex in 1995 with a facility in Farmers Branch.