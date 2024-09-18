Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Baldor Specialty Foods Opens 100,000 SF Warehouse in Lanham, Maryland

by John Nelson

LANHAM, MD. — Baldor Specialty Foods has opened a new 100,000-square-foot warehouse in Lanham, a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C. The new facility is situated within Hargrove Industrial Campus and features 35 dock doors and refrigeration and frozen storage capabilities.

Baldor currently has a staff of 140 employees at the facility, with plans to hire more drivers and warehouse staff. The Lanham facility serves as the fourth hub for the food distributor, joining Baldor’s headquarters in The Bronx and regional hubs in Boston and Philadelphia. The Lanham facility houses more than 7,000 premium and specialty produce, meat, fish, dairy and grocery items.

