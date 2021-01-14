REBusinessOnline

Balfour Beatty Breaks Ground on $42M Office Building in Downtown Charleston

Morrison Yard will stand 12 stories high and will offer 140,000 square feet of office space, 8,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a four-story parking deck with approximately 377 parking spaces.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Balfour Beatty US has broken ground on Morrison Yard, a $42 million office building in downtown Charleston. The Keith Corp. and Origin Development Partners are the co-developers of Morrison Yard. The companies are located in Charlotte and Charleston, respectively. Morrison Yard will stand 12 stories high and will offer 140,000 square feet of office space, 8,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a four-story parking deck with approximately 377 parking spaces. The general contractor expects to deliver the asset in summer 2022.

