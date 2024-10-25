Friday, October 25, 2024
North-Henderson-Avenue-Dallas
The new mixed-use project on North Henderson Avenue between Glencoe Street and McMillan Avenue is expected to be complete in fall 2026.
DevelopmentMixed-UseTexas

Balfour Beatty Breaks Ground on $95.5M Mixed-Use Development in Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — General contractor Balfour Beatty has broken ground on a $95.5 million mixed-use development that will be located in the Knox-Henderson area of Dallas. The site spans a quarter-mile stretch of North Henderson Avenue between Glencoe Street and McMillan Avenue that has been vacant for decades. The 161,000-square-foot development will have 10 buildings, and plans currently call for 12,000 square feet of restaurant space, 75,000 square feet of retail space, 74,000 square feet of office space and 500 subgrade parking spaces. A partnership between New York-based Acadia Realty Trust and Dallas-based Ignite-Rebees is leading the development, which will also deliver new street paving, decorative crosswalks, enriched landscaping and buried utility lines. Dallas-based GFF is the project architect. A groundbreaking ceremony took place earlier this month, and completion is slated for fall 2026.

