Balfour Beatty Completes Adaptive Reuse of Former Coca-Cola Bottling Plant in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Balfour Beatty has completed construction of 560 Edgewood, the adaptive reuse of a historic Coca-Cola bottling plant in Atlanta. Charlotte-based Asana Partners is the owner of the 60,000-square-foot building, which is situated along the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail and adjacent to Krog Street Market, a popular food hall also owned by Asana Partners.

Balfour Beatty was the construction manager of the redevelopment, which converted the 1915-built factory into a mixed-use project with a new rooftop amenity, 104-space parking deck, restored windows and a revamped brick façade. Locally based ASD|SKY was the architect for the redevelopment.

Asana Partners has tapped Molly Morgan and Allie Spangler of JLL to handle retail leasing at 560 Edgewood. Bennett Gottlieb with Capital Real Estate Group is handling service and office space leasing.