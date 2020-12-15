Balfour Beatty Completes Construction on $298M River Landing Project in Miami

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Mixed-Use, Southeast

River Landing Shops and Residences features a seven-story, 488,000-square-foot retail and commercial component that houses national retailers and shops; 142,000 square feet of Class A office space; and two multifamily residential towers above a 12-story, 2,344-space parking garage.

MIAMI — Balfour Beatty has completed construction on River Landing Shops and Residences, a 2.5 million-square-foot mixed-use development along the Miami River. The Atlanta-based general contractor completed the project on behalf of real estate investment trust H&R REIT and South Florida developer Urban-X Group. Matthews Southwest provided owner representative services. River Landing Shops and Residences spans 8.1 acres of riverfront land. The development features a seven-story, 488,000-square-foot retail and commercial space housing national retailers and shops; 142,000 square feet of Class A office space; and two multifamily residential towers above a 12-story, 2,344-space parking garage. River Landing also provides boater access along the Miami River, a waterfront linear park and a 25,500-square-foot restaurant row that will accommodate up to seven fine dining to fast casual restaurants.

The design team includes architects BC Architects, McNamara Salvia Structural Engineers and Steven Feller MEPFP engineers. At its peak, the job employed more than 750 Balfour Beatty workers.

River Landing Shops and Residences began opening its retailers to the public in early September. The tenant roster includes national retailers T.J. Maxx, Chase Bank, AT&T, Ross Dress for Less, Burlington, Hobby Lobby, Publix, Old Navy and Chick-fil-A.