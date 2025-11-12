Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Pictured is Martinez Elementary School in Denton. Along with Hill and Reeves Elementary, the school was named after a long-serving educator in Denton ISD. Anita Reeves was a teacher in Denton ISD for 35 years; Fred Hill was the first African American man to serve on the Denton ISD Board of School Trustees; and Dorothy Martinez was a longtime Denton ISD teacher.
Balfour Beatty Completes Three Elementary Schools in Denton, Texas

by Taylor Williams

DENTON, TEXAS — General contractor Balfour Beatty has completed construction of three elementary schools in the North Texas city of Denton. Designed by Pfluger Architects, Hill Elementary, Martinez Elementary and Reeves Elementary are all part of the Denton Independent School District (ISD) and can each support about 750 students. At each school, a central hub merges the library, dining and outdoor spaces and functions into one open core from which classrooms and areas for special programs extend.

