Balfour Beatty Completes Three Elementary Schools in Denton, Texas

DENTON, TEXAS — General contractor Balfour Beatty has completed construction of three elementary schools in the North Texas city of Denton. Designed by Pfluger Architects, Hill Elementary, Martinez Elementary and Reeves Elementary are all part of the Denton Independent School District (ISD) and can each support about 750 students. At each school, a central hub merges the library, dining and outdoor spaces and functions into one open core from which classrooms and areas for special programs extend.