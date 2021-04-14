Balfour Beatty, Related Group Break Ground on Two-Tower Residential Project in West Palm Beach

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Balfour Beatty has broken ground on Icon Marina Village, a two-tower, 24-story residential development in West Palm Beach. Related Group is the developer of the project, which will be located close to the Intracoastal Waterway, Atlantic Ocean, Palm Beach Island and downtown West Palm Beach. Balfour Beatty and Related Group plan to deliver Icon Marina Village in 2023.

Designed by Miami-based Arquitectonica, Icon Marina Village will feature two high-rise towers that will accommodate 399 residential units, offering one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The development will include a rooftop with adjoining garage, semi-private beach club with day dock and sand beach, a heated European-edge swimming pool, business lounge, fire pit and outdoor kitchen, a spa with a sauna and more.

Each apartment will feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, backsplashes, Italian cabinetry and Wi-Fi. Each waterfront unit comes with floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings and balconies. At least two of the penthouse units will also feature their own private rooftop pools.

Icon Marina Village represents the first phase of a 19 plus-acre integrated master development in partnership with Rybovich at the site of its Superyacht Marina.