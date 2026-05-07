Balfour Beatty Signs 35,139 SF Office Lease at Victory Park in Dallas

DALLAS — Balfour Beatty has signed a 35,139-square-foot office lease in the Victory Park area of Dallas. The construction and infrastructure development company is taking space at One Victory Park, a 20-story, 435,606-square-foot building. Matt Schendle and Carrie Halbrooks of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, New York City-based investment firm Clarion Partners, in the lease negotiations. Andrew Cheney of Lee & Associates, along with Phil Puckett and Harlan Davis of CBRE, represented Balfour Beatty.