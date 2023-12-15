Friday, December 15, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The second phase of the project includes the addition of the 29-story, 801-room Omni Fort Lauderdale hotel. (Photo courtesy of Matthews Southwest.)
CivicDevelopmentFloridaHospitalityMixed-UseSoutheast

Balfour Beatty Tops Out Phase II of $1B Convention Center, Hotel Project in Fort Lauderdale

by John Nelson

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Balfour Beatty has completed the vertical construction of the second phase of a $1 billion project to expand the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale. In addition to the 400,000-square-foot East Expansion Building, the phase includes the development of the 29-story, 801-room Omni Fort Lauderdale hotel.

Upon completion, the East Expansion Building will comprise ballrooms, exhibit space and a kitchen to service the 1.5 million-square-foot convention center. Amenities at the hotel will include additional meeting and ballroom space, restaurants and a rooftop bar.

Balfour Beatty is completing construction on behalf of the developer, Matthews Southwest. The project team also includes Nunzio Marc DeSantis Architects and Fentress Architects. Completion of the second phase is scheduled for late 2025.

You may also like

VanTrust Underway on 2 MSF Industrial Build-to-Suit Facility...

CRC Sells Cypress Run Marketplace Shopping Center in...

SRS Brokers $4.6M Sale of Chipotle-Occupied Retail Property...

Holiday Retail Sales Will Meet Expectations, Says NRF

Presidium Breaks Ground on 374-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Costco to Open 154,648 SF Store at Grand...

Agora Realty Receives Financing for 73-Acre Hylo Park...

StarPoint Properties Plans Two Opportunity Zone Projects in...

Partnership Breaks Ground on 477-Unit Multifamily Project in...