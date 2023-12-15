Balfour Beatty Tops Out Phase II of $1B Convention Center, Hotel Project in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Balfour Beatty has completed the vertical construction of the second phase of a $1 billion project to expand the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale. In addition to the 400,000-square-foot East Expansion Building, the phase includes the development of the 29-story, 801-room Omni Fort Lauderdale hotel.

Upon completion, the East Expansion Building will comprise ballrooms, exhibit space and a kitchen to service the 1.5 million-square-foot convention center. Amenities at the hotel will include additional meeting and ballroom space, restaurants and a rooftop bar.

Balfour Beatty is completing construction on behalf of the developer, Matthews Southwest. The project team also includes Nunzio Marc DeSantis Architects and Fentress Architects. Completion of the second phase is scheduled for late 2025.