Ball to Develop $305M Aluminum Manufacturing Facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, KY. — Ball Corp. plans to open a new 500,000-square-foot building in Bowling Green that will serve as a manufacturing facility for aluminum can tops. According to the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority, Ball will invest $305 million to develop the facility. The Westminster, Colo.-based company expects to create 200 jobs at the property, which is scheduled to open in early 2022. The project’s construction is also expected to support 391 jobs. The facility will be situated within Transpark, a 300-acre industrial development owned by the City of Bowling Green and Warren County. Ball will be the first tenant at the site. Transpark has CSX Railroad service through the southern end of the property and is located five miles from Interstate 65. A design team for the project was not disclosed.

Ball supplies aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government.