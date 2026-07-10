Ball Ventures, B&T Hospitality Open 143-Room Dual-Branded Hotel in Pleasant Grove, Utah

PLEASANT GROVE, UTAH — Ball Ventures and B&T Hospitality have opened a 143-room dual-branded hotel in Pleasant Grove, located north of Provo. The hotel, which carries the Tru by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton brands, is located at 1138 S. Valley Grove Way within the 128-acre Valley Grove mixed-use business community that is being developed by Baltimore-based St. John Properties Inc.

The Tru by Hilton features 68 guestrooms, and the Home2 Suites offers 75 suites. Shared amenities include a heated outdoor pool and hot tub, 24-hour fitness center and outdoor fire pits. Both hotels offer daily complimentary breakfast, free parking, business center and meeting rooms.