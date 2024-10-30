Ballard Designs Debuts First Alabama Store at Hardwick Building in Downtown Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Ballard Designs has opened its first Alabama location in downtown Birmingham. Situated along the city’s Rotary Trail, Ballard’s newest location occupies the street level of the historic Hardwick Building, with restaurants and offices filling the remaining floors and spaces of the former steel factory. Locally based Bayer Properties owns the Hardwick Building and will soon welcome restaurants Epice and Lapeer Steak and Seafood to the property, according to Bham Now.

The new Ballard Designs store is set up with several vignettes staged with the brand’s living room and dining room furniture, lighting, rugs, bedding and home décor. The store also includes a fully staffed design center where patrons can meet with one of the retailer’s design consultants. Additionally, Ballard designed and furnished the Hardwick Building’s shared entryway to serve as a waiting area for restaurant goers.