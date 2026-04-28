Tuesday, April 28, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Three-Sisters-San-Fran-CA
Three Sisters in San Francisco features 110 multifamily units spread across three adjacent buildings.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Ballast Acquires Three Multifamily Buildings in San Francisco for $48.5M

by Amy Works

SAN FRANCISCO — Ballast has purchased three historic multifamily buildings in San Francisco for $48.5 million. Collectively known as the Three Sisters, the properties are located along the Van Ness corridor and the border of the Pacific Heights neighborhood.

The thee adjacent six-story buildings offer a total of 110 units in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts, along with two ground-floor commercial retail spaces. At the time of sale, the Three Sisters portfolio was 97 percent occupied.

Built in 1928, the portfolio features richly preserved architectural detailing, grand lobby space, elevator service, laundry facilities, access to a large shared courtyard and proximity to Polk Street restaurants, shopping, public transportation, Lafayette Park and Alta Plaza Park.

You may also like

Partners Real Estate Brokers Sale of 10,350 SF...

Newmark Arranges $113.5M Sale of Two Boston Retail...

Dwight Capital Provides $110M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing...

JLL Brokers Sale of 641,631 SF Industrial Portfolio...

Provident Industrial Acquires 2.5 MSF Portfolio in Metro...

KeyBank Provides $46.2M Refinancing for Multifamily Portfolio in...

Mahoney & Associates Arranges $37.5M Sale of Carmel...

Capstone Partners, PCCP Divest of 167-Unit Multifamily Property...

Northcap Commercial Brokers $20M Sale of Bonanza Gardens...