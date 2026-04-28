Ballast Acquires Three Multifamily Buildings in San Francisco for $48.5M

SAN FRANCISCO — Ballast has purchased three historic multifamily buildings in San Francisco for $48.5 million. Collectively known as the Three Sisters, the properties are located along the Van Ness corridor and the border of the Pacific Heights neighborhood.

The thee adjacent six-story buildings offer a total of 110 units in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts, along with two ground-floor commercial retail spaces. At the time of sale, the Three Sisters portfolio was 97 percent occupied.

Built in 1928, the portfolio features richly preserved architectural detailing, grand lobby space, elevator service, laundry facilities, access to a large shared courtyard and proximity to Polk Street restaurants, shopping, public transportation, Lafayette Park and Alta Plaza Park.