Friday, March 13, 2026
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This rendering shows the sports bar. (Rendering courtesy of Bally’s Marquette)
DevelopmentIowaMidwestRetail

Bally’s Marquette Landside Casino Opens in Iowa

by Kristin Harlow

MARQUETTE, IOWA — Bally’s Marquette has opened its new 31,280-square-foot gaming and entertainment destination in northeast Iowa. The $26.2 million project transformed the historic riverboat casino into a permanent landside facility at 100 Anti Monopoly St. The property features more than 400 slot machines and electronic table games, live blackjack and Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em as well as a sportsbook. Dining and beverage concepts include 1994 Sports Bar, Sidecar Bar, Benchfront Coffee and Riverside Grill. The landside move created nearly 80 new jobs. Bally’s operates 19 casinos across 11 states.

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