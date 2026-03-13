Bally’s Marquette Landside Casino Opens in Iowa

MARQUETTE, IOWA — Bally’s Marquette has opened its new 31,280-square-foot gaming and entertainment destination in northeast Iowa. The $26.2 million project transformed the historic riverboat casino into a permanent landside facility at 100 Anti Monopoly St. The property features more than 400 slot machines and electronic table games, live blackjack and Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em as well as a sportsbook. Dining and beverage concepts include 1994 Sports Bar, Sidecar Bar, Benchfront Coffee and Riverside Grill. The landside move created nearly 80 new jobs. Bally’s operates 19 casinos across 11 states.