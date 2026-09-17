Bally’s Receives $560M in Financing for Casino, Resort Project in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — Bally’s Corp. (NYSE: BALY) has received $560 million in financing for its new casino and resort project in The Bronx. Los Angeles-based WhiteHawk Capital Partners provided the financing, which consists of $400 million in “closing date term loan commitments” and $160 million in “delayed draw term loan commitments.” According to Casino.org, the Rhode Island-based gaming and entertainment operator secured the casino license from the State of New York in late 2025 and subsequently acquired 16 acres in The Bronx for the casino and resort, land that was previously part of the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point. Citizens Capital Markets served as financial advisor to Bally’s on the transaction, which is expected to close before the end of the current quarter.