Baltisse, Ackerman Sell 307,000 SF Industrial Project Near San Antonio

SCHERTZ, TEXAS — Atlanta-based developer Ackerman & Co., in partnership with Baltisse US Inc., has sold Doerr Lane Logistics Center, a 307,000-square-foot industrial project in Schertz, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. Completed in August 2023, the Class A, tilt-wall distribution center features 32-foot clear heights, 78 overhead dock doors, an ESFR sprinkler system and parking for 318 automobiles and 96 trailers. Trent Agnew, Kyle Mueller and Witt Westbrook of JLL represented the partnership in the sale. The buyer was not disclosed. Doerr Lane Logistics Center was fully leased at the time of sale to MEI Rigging & Crating (191,297 square feet) and Quality Custom Distribution (115,703 square feet).