REBusinessOnline

BAM Capital Purchases 160-Unit Gateway Crossing Apartment Community in Indianapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily

INDIANAPOLIS — BAM Capital has acquired Gateway Crossing, a 160-unit multifamily community located in Indianapolis. Built in 2004, the property features garden-style apartments. The seller and purchase price were undisclosed.

The property offers a diverse array of floorplans and is consistent with BAM’s focus on acquisitions that provide stable cash flow, appreciation potential and capital preservation, according to the company. The property is the latest addition to the BAM Multifamily Growth & Income Fund III. Other recent Indianapolis multifamily acquisitions include Hamilton Station and The Bristol. The fund, which is currently accepting capital from accredited investors, acquires Class B+ to A- assets built after 2000.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  