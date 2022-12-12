BAM Capital Purchases 160-Unit Gateway Crossing Apartment Community in Indianapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily

INDIANAPOLIS — BAM Capital has acquired Gateway Crossing, a 160-unit multifamily community located in Indianapolis. Built in 2004, the property features garden-style apartments. The seller and purchase price were undisclosed.

The property offers a diverse array of floorplans and is consistent with BAM’s focus on acquisitions that provide stable cash flow, appreciation potential and capital preservation, according to the company. The property is the latest addition to the BAM Multifamily Growth & Income Fund III. Other recent Indianapolis multifamily acquisitions include Hamilton Station and The Bristol. The fund, which is currently accepting capital from accredited investors, acquires Class B+ to A- assets built after 2000.