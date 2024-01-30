Tuesday, January 30, 2024
BancFirst Tower in Oklahoma-City, which was previously in poor condition and had gone into receivership, now boasts an occupancy rate in excess of 90 percent.
BancFirst Completes Renovation of 507,038 SF Office Building in Oklahoma City

by Taylor Williams

OKLAHOMA CITY — BancFirst has completed the renovation of its namesake tower in downtown Oklahoma City. Located at 1000 N. Broadway, BancFirst Tower is a 36-story, 507,038-square-foot building that was originally constructed in 1971. Renovations included modernizing the exterior public plaza and amenity spaces, including the lobby and underground concourse. Bockus Payne served as the architect of the project, which began in 2020. Other project partners included Wallace Engineering, Alvine Engineering and Smith Roberts Baldischwiler.

