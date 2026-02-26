Banco Inbursa Provides $150M Construction Loan for South Philadelphia Multifamily Project

PHILADELPHIA — Banco Inbursa has provided a $150 million senior construction loan for a multifamily project that will be located within Wharton Piers, a mixed-use waterfront development in South Philadelphia. The project will consist of a 36-story residential building and a single-story commercial building for a total of 620 market-rate apartments and 30,800 square feet of retail space. The borrower/developer is New York City-based Brevet Capital. Construction is expected to begin in early 2027, with leasing to commence in the fourth quarter of 2028. Full completion is slated for the first quarter of 2029.