Bancroft Capital Buys Union Terrace Office Building in Colorado for $11.3M

Union Terrace in Lakewood, Colo., features 84,145 square feet of office space.

LAKEWOOD, COLO. — Manhattan Beach, Calif.-based Bancroft Capital Advisors has acquired Union Terrace, an office building located at 12596 W. Bayaud Ave. in Lakewood. San Diego-based Presidio Property Trust sold the asset for $11.3 million.

Built in 1982 on 3.9 acres, the four-story Union Terrace features 84,145 square feet of office space. At the time of sale, the property was 86 percent occupied by 13 tenants. The buyer plans to add amenities and upgrade the property’s common area.

Patrick Devereaux, James Brady and Campbell Davis of CBRE Capital Markets in Denver represented the seller in the transaction.