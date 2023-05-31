Bandera Ventures, Invesco Underway on 1.5 MSF Spec Industrial Project in Wilmer, Texas

WILMER, TEXAS — A partnership between Dallas-based Bandera Ventures and Atlanta-based Invesco Real Estate is underway on construction of two buildings totaling 1.5 million square feet at Southport Logistics Center, a speculative industrial development in the southern Dallas suburb of Wilmer. Building 1 will total 746,420 square feet, and Building 2 will span 744,452 square feet. Both structures will feature 40-foot clear heights, 60-foot loading bays, 185-foot truck court depths and cross-dock configurations. Completion is slated for the third quarter. JLL is marketing the development for lease.