Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Southport-Logistics-Center-Wilmer
Southport Logistics Center in Wilmer is located directly along I-45 near the Union Pacific Intermodal yard.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Bandera Ventures, Invesco Underway on 1.5 MSF Spec Industrial Project in Wilmer, Texas

by Taylor Williams

WILMER, TEXAS — A partnership between Dallas-based Bandera Ventures and Atlanta-based Invesco Real Estate is underway on construction of two buildings totaling 1.5 million square feet at Southport Logistics Center, a speculative industrial development in the southern Dallas suburb of Wilmer. Building 1 will total 746,420 square feet, and Building 2 will span 744,452 square feet. Both structures will feature 40-foot clear heights, 60-foot loading bays, 185-foot truck court depths and cross-dock configurations. Completion is slated for the third quarter. JLL is marketing the development for lease.

You may also like

Newmark Arranges $91M Refinancing for Mixed-Use Development in...

Hollingsworth Begins Construction of 282,733 SF Industrial Development...

Buc-ee’s to Open 74,000 SF Travel Center in...

Scofflaw Plans 5,500 SF Brewery at Oxton Development...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 400-Unit Self-Storage...

Ironwood Realty Underway on  214,801 SF Industrial Project...

JLL Negotiates Sale of Two Office Buildings Totaling...

Executive Refreshments Signs 19,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

Crow Holdings Begins Vertical Construction on 206,826 SF...