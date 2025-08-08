Friday, August 8, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentIndustrialLoansNew JerseyNortheast

Bank Hapoalim Provides $33M Construction Loan for Central New Jersey Industrial Project

by Taylor Williams

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Israel’s Bank Hapoalim has provided a $33 million construction loan for Joyce Kilmer Logistics Center, a 195,421-square-foot industrial project that will be located in the Central New Jersey community of New Brunswick. The site is proximate to Exit 9 off the New Jersey Turnpike, and the facility will have two buildings that will feature a clear height of 36 feet and 32 loading docks. Brad Domenico, Frank Stanislaski and Jack Subers of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between two New Jersey-based firms, Faropoint and Deugen Development.

You may also like

APG Buys 80,000 SF Infill Distribution Building in...

Clear Street Signs 88,000 SF Office Lease Expansion...

PSRS Secures $10M Refinancing for Los Angeles Apartment...

ERG Commercial Arranges $3M Loan for Refinancing of...

Stos Partners Buys 39,351 SF Warehouse in Phoenix,...

Lockwood Senior Living Opens $46M Community in Hartland,...

Inland, Devon Complete 767-Unit Self-Storage Conversion Project in...

Gantry Arranges $11.5M Acquisition Loan for Kansas City...

Guadalupe Centers Delivers 50-Unit Affordable Housing Community in...