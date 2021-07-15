REBusinessOnline

Bank of America Provides $100M Loan for Refinancing of 80 Pine Street in Manhattan

Posted on by in Loans, New York, Northeast, Office

80-Pine-Street-Manhattan

The office building at 80 Pine St. in Manhattan totals 1.2 million square feet. The property was built in 1960.

NEW YORK CITY — Bank of America has provided a $100 million loan for the refinancing of 80 Pine Street, a 1.2 million-square-foot office tower that occupies a full city block between Pearl and Water streets in Lower Manhattan. The borrower, The Rudin Family, originally constructed the 38-story building in 1960. A portion of the proceeds will be used to fund additional phases of a renovation program that began last year. Rudin has modernized the lobby and entrances and will now construct an indoor and outdoor amenity center on the 22nd and 23rd floors. Fogarty Finger Architects is leading the redesign of the building.

 

