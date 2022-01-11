REBusinessOnline

Bank of America Provides $123M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Office Tower

The office building at 767 Third Ave. in Manhattan rises 40 stories and spans 310,000 square feet.

NEW YORK CITY — Bank of America has provided a $123 million loan for the refinancing of 767 Third Avenue, a 40-story office tower in Manhattan. Designed by FXFowle, the building spans 310,000 square feet and features an amenity center with games, a movie screen, lounge with TVs and a boardroom. James Millon, Tom Traynor and P.J. Finley of CBRE arranged the debt. The borrower was Sage Realty, the leasing and management division of the William Kaufman Organization. A portion of the proceeds will be used to fund capital improvements and leasing costs.

