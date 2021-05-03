REBusinessOnline

Bank of America Provides $52M Loan for Refinancing of Queens Office Building

Flushing Plaza in Queens totals 233,436 square feet.

NEW YORK CITY — Bank of America has provided a $52 million loan for the refinancing of Flushing Plaza, a 233,436-square-foot office building in Queens. The property includes 71,930 square feet of medical office space, 10,653 square feet of retail space and an 808-space parking garage. Gideon Gil and Alex Lapidus of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan, which carried a 10-year term and a fixed interest rate, on behalf of the borrower, Muss Development LLC.

