Bank of America Provides $95M Loan for Refinancing of Irving Office Complex

Urban Towers in Dallas was 82 percent leased at the time of the loan closing.

IRVING, TEXAS — Bank of America has provided a $95 million loan for the refinancing of Urban Towers, an 850,000-square-foot office complex located on 11.2 acres in Irving. Built in 1982 and 1984, the property consists of a 22-story tower and a 17-story building with five- and seven-story parking structures, respectively. David Milestone of Newmark arranged the five-year loan on behalf of the borrower, San Diego-based Parallel Capital Partners Inc. At the time of the loan closing, Urban Towers was 82 percent leased to tenants such as The Pasha Group, Celanese, MultiPlan Inc. and Hyundai Merchant Marine.