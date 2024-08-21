Bank of America Renews 553,779 SF Office Lease at Hallmark Center in Addison, Texas

ADDISON, TEXAS — Bank of America has renewed its full-building, 553,779-square-foot office lease at Hallmark Center I in the northern Dallas metro of Addison. The lease term is 10 years. Rhett Miller and Matt Wieser of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, The RMR Group, in the lease negotiations. Andy Leatherman and Bret Hefton of JLL in Dallas represented Bank of America, which signed its original lease to be the building’s sole occupant in 2013. Bank of America has also preleased half the space at Parkside Uptown, a 500,000-square-foot office building in Dallas that is under construction.