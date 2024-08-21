Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Bank of America Renews 553,779 SF Office Lease at Hallmark Center in Addison, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ADDISON, TEXAS — Bank of America has renewed its full-building, 553,779-square-foot office lease at Hallmark Center I in the northern Dallas metro of Addison. The lease term is 10 years. Rhett Miller and Matt Wieser of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, The RMR Group, in the lease negotiations. Andy Leatherman and Bret Hefton of JLL in Dallas represented Bank of America, which signed its original lease to be the building’s sole occupant in 2013. Bank of America has also preleased half the space at Parkside Uptown, a 500,000-square-foot office building in Dallas that is under construction.

You may also like

Palladium USA Breaks Ground on $75M Multifamily Project...

Four Hands Signs 570,489 SF Industrial Lease Near...

Pacific Elm, Mintwood Near Completion of 291-Unit Peridot...

Younger Partners Arranges Sale of 32-Acre Multifamily Development...

Atlantic Capital Partners Negotiates $4M Sale of Vacant...

Will Clouds in Texas Commercial Real Estate Clear...

GSA Awards $524M Construction Contract for CISA Headquarters...

Edge Capital Markets Arranges Sale of 525,580 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 483-Unit Self-Storage...