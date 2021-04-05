Bank of America Signs 23,330 SF Office Lease Expansion in Metro Boston

Following its acquisition of Cityside in 2015, The Davis Cos. reimagined the property to provide world-class amenities, including a two-story, all-glass atrium lobby, modern fitness studio, window-lined café and common workspace and collaboration areas.

WALTHAM, MASS. — Bank of America has signed a 23,330-square-foot office lease expansion at Cityside, located at 1025-1075 Main St. in the western Boston suburb of Waltham. Ryan Romano, Tom Hansen and Malcolm See of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Rob Byrne and Liz McLaughlin of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, locally based investment firm The Davis Cos.