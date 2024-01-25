Thursday, January 25, 2024
Bank of America is set to lease about half the space at Newport Tower in Jersey City.
Bank of America Signs 550,000 SF Office Lease at Newport Tower in Jersey City

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Bank of America has signed a 550,000-square-foot office lease at Newport Tower in Jersey City. Newport Tower is a 36-story, 1.1 million-square-foot waterfront building that recently underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation and connects via skybridge to the 1 million-square-foot Newport Centre Mall. Building amenities include eight onsite dining options, a fitness center, game room, tenant lounge, coworking spaces and meeting rooms. Robert Rudin, David DeMatteis, Mina Shehata, Dirk Hrobsky, Karl Helgessen, Jan Randall Dausend and Christina Magill of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, BentallGreenOak, in the lease negotiations. Bob Alexander, Ryan Alexander and Taylor Callaghan of CBRE represented Bank of America.

