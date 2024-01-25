Bank of America Signs 550,000 SF Office Lease at Newport Tower in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Bank of America has signed a 550,000-square-foot office lease at Newport Tower in Jersey City. Newport Tower is a 36-story, 1.1 million-square-foot waterfront building that recently underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation and connects via skybridge to the 1 million-square-foot Newport Centre Mall. Building amenities include eight onsite dining options, a fitness center, game room, tenant lounge, coworking spaces and meeting rooms. Robert Rudin, David DeMatteis, Mina Shehata, Dirk Hrobsky, Karl Helgessen, Jan Randall Dausend and Christina Magill of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, BentallGreenOak, in the lease negotiations. Bob Alexander, Ryan Alexander and Taylor Callaghan of CBRE represented Bank of America.