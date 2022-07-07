Bank OZK, JVP Provide $97.2M Construction Financing for Fort Lauderdale Apartment Tower

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Bank OZK and JVP Management have provided $97.2 million in construction financing for the development of One River, a 34-story apartment tower located at 629 SE 5th Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. Keith Kurland of Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing, which comprises a senior loan from Bank OZK and a mezzanine loan from JVP Management, on behalf of the developers, OKO Group and Cain International. The co-developers have also recently topped off 830 Brickell, a 55-story office tower in Miami. Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture and architect of record Dorsky + Yue International, One River will feature 251 high-end apartments and 2,600 square feet of ground-level retail space. Amenities will include a resort-style rooftop pool deck; fitness center with yoga, spinning and Pilates rooms; spa with sauna and steam facilities; outdoor fitness deck and barbecue terrace; lounges for gaming and coworking; package room; bike storage; and a dog spa. OKO and Cain plan to begin vertical construction this summer and deliver the property in September 2024.