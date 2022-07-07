REBusinessOnline

Bank OZK, JVP Provide $97.2M Construction Financing for Fort Lauderdale Apartment Tower

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Bank OZK and JVP Management have provided $97.2 million in construction financing for the development of One River, a 34-story apartment tower located at 629 SE 5th Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. Keith Kurland of Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing, which comprises a senior loan from Bank OZK and a mezzanine loan from JVP Management, on behalf of the developers, OKO Group and Cain International. The co-developers have also recently topped off 830 Brickell, a 55-story office tower in Miami. Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture and architect of record Dorsky + Yue International, One River will feature 251 high-end apartments and 2,600 square feet of ground-level retail space. Amenities will include a resort-style rooftop pool deck; fitness center with yoga, spinning and Pilates rooms; spa with sauna and steam facilities; outdoor fitness deck and barbecue terrace; lounges for gaming and coworking; package room; bike storage; and a dog spa. OKO and Cain plan to begin vertical construction this summer and deliver the property in September 2024.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jul
20
Webinar: The Rise of TikTok — How Student Housing Operators Can Generate Leases with TikTok
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  