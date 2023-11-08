Wednesday, November 8, 2023
FreezPak Logistics' new facility in metro Houston is expected to be complete next August.
Bank OZK, PGIM Provide $75.9M in Construction Financing for Metro Houston Cold Storage Project

by Taylor Williams

BAYTOWN, TEXAS — Bank OZK and PGIM Real Estate have provided $75.9 million in construction financing for a 281,849-square-foot cold storage facility that will be located on a 30.7-acre site within TGS Cedar Port Industrial Park in the eastern Houston suburb of Baytown. Bank OZK provided a $50 million senior loan for the development, and PGIM provided the remaining $25.9 million. The borrower and developer is Philadelphia-based BG Capital. New Jersey-based FreezPak Logistics will operate the facility, which will house a range of temperature-controlled spaces to accommodate operations such as storage, processing, packaging and distribution. Completion is slated for next August.

