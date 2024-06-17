Bank OZK Provides $84M Construction Loan for First Phase of Nora District in Downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Bank OZK has provided an $84 million construction loan for Phase I of The Nora District, a 40-acre mixed-use redevelopment project in downtown West Palm Beach. Steven Klein, Brian Gaswirth and Mateo Bolivar of JLL arranged the financing on behalf of the borrowers, NDT Development, Place Projects and Wheelock Stret Capital.

Phase I of Nora District, which will include more than 150,000 square feet of adaptive reuse and new development, broke ground in June 2023 and is slated for completion in early 2025. As part of the project, the developers are converting turn-of-the-century railway warehouses into ground-floor shops and restaurants. Phase I will also include more than 55,000 square feet of second-floor showroom and creative Class A offices.

Confirmed retailers in Phase I include Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar, H&H Bagels, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, The Garret Group, Juliana’s Pizza, Celis Juice Bar and Café, Del Mar Mediterranean Restaurant, Sana Skin Studio, Mint, The Spot Barbershop, Rumble and Solidcore.

Future phases of Nora District will include The Nora Hotel, a 201-room boutique hotel developed in partnership with BD Hotels and Sean MacPherson.