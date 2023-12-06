Bank OZK Provides $95M Construction Loan for Manhattan Multifamily Project

NEW YORK CITY — Bank OZK has provided a $95 million construction loan for a 194-unit multifamily project that is under construction at 300 E. 50th Ave. in Manhattan’s Turtle Bay neighborhood. Designed by BKSK Architects, the 23-story building will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, coworking lounge, rooftop garden, grilling terrace and a catering kitchen. The project also includes 4,888 square feet of commercial space, and 30 percent of the units will be reserved as affordable housing. The borrower and developer is a joint venture between locally based developer MAG Partners, global investment firm Safanad and Global Holdings Management Corp. Completion is scheduled for late 2025.