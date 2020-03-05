Bankers Healthcare Acquires 130,000 SF Office Building in South Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

MIRAMAR, FLA. — Bankers Healthcare Group has acquired 3700 Lakeside Drive, a six-story, 130,000-square-foot office building in Miramar. Bankers Healthcare will relocate its headquarters to the new building in October after remodeling the space to include a fitness center with personal trainers, café, yoga room and a massage room. G. Alvarez Studio will serve as the architect of the renovation. The building is located 26 miles northwest of downtown Miami in Broward County. Bankers Healthcare will have 260 employees occupying the first three floors. Current tenants on the fourth through sixth floors will remain in place. Bankers Healthcare is currently in Davie, Fla., and will retain that space after the move to make it available for commercial lease. The company provides financial advice to licensed healthcare practitioners. Butters Realty & Management represented the buyer in the off-market transaction. Further details of the sale were not disclosed.