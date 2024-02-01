Thursday, February 1, 2024
Banksia to Open 5,300 SF Restaurant at 1111 Main Office Building in Downtown Kansas City

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Banksia is opening a 5,300-square-foot restaurant at 1111 Main, the largest office building in Kansas City, according to owner Copaken Brooks. The Australian-inspired café and bistro is relocating from its existing downtown location at 105 W. 9th St. The new restaurant is slated to open this spring. Copaken Brooks is performing the owner’s representative services for Banksia’s build-out. Banksia will offer patio seating, a full bar, coffee, breakfast, lunch and dinner service as well as private event spaces. Tiffany Ruzicka of AREA Real Estate Advisors represented the tenant, while Erin Johnston of Copaken Brooks represented ownership.

