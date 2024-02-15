Banner Health Divests of Three-Building Medical Office Portfolio in Arizona for $32M

MESA, GILBERT AND QUEEN CREEK, ARIZ. — Banner Health has completed the disposition of an outpatient medical building portfolio in Arizona totaling 80,315 square feet. Stockdale Capital Partners acquired the portfolio for $32 million.

Banner Health fully occupies the three assets in Mesa, Gilbert and Queen Creek. The properties were constructed in 2013 and 2014.

Mindy Berman, Pat Williams, Matt DiCesare and Liam Sorensen of the JLL Medical Properties Group investment advisory sales team represented the seller. John Chun, Daniel Digerness and Liam Sorensen of the JLL Medical Properties Group debt advisory team secured $25 million in acquisition financing for the buyer.